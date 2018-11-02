Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $21.89 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP cut its position in Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Pinnacle Foods worth $21,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the second quarter worth $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the second quarter worth $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 100.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 299,900.0% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of PF stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $741.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Foods Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

