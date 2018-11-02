PepsiCo (PEP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “PepsiCo surpassed the industry in the past six months driven by a solid earnings trend with beat recorded in the last 11 quarters, including third-quarter 2018. Strong performances in its international division, backed by higher revenue growth in developing and emerging markets are aiding results. Further, the company posted sales beat in five of the last seven quarters. It is also gaining from strength in the snacks business, which has largely offset the sluggishness in beverage category. Moreover, the company’s product innovations to include healthier food assortments and non-carbonated drinks in its portfolio are likely to boost sales. However, PepsiCo’s strained margins due to operating and commodity cost inflation are likely to continue in 2018. Also, awareness on health and wellness, new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and growing regulatory pressures are affecting CSD sales. Also, it trimmed 2018 adjusted earnings view.”

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PepsiCo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cfra set a $129.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.89.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.20. The company had a trading volume of 486,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,819 shares of company stock valued at $20,406,438. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 789,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 115,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.