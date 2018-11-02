PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Holdings Lessened by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Northern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,196,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,573,000 after purchasing an additional 239,327 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 197,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1,226.7% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.89.

In related news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,819 shares of company stock worth $20,406,438 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

