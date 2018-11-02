Pentair (PNR) PT Raised to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PNR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Pentair stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.63. 1,289,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.88 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $71,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glynis Bryan sold 17,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $770,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

