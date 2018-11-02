Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 539.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 53,757 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Clorox by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Clorox by 39.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.86.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $155.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,705.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $501,309.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,268 shares of company stock worth $4,196,686 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

