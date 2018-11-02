Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 5,310 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

In related news, Director Maria Sastre acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.37 per share, with a total value of $47,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

