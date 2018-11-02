Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF (FLOT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF by 474.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1105 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

