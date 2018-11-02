Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for SDL (SDL)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of SDL (LON:SDL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SDL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SDL from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SDL from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SDL has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 530 ($6.93).
Shares of SDL opened at GBX 466.50 ($6.10) on Tuesday. SDL has a 1 year low of GBX 333 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).
SDL Company Profile
SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.
