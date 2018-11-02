Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,648 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEB. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $69,522,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $39,242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 563.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 631,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,922,000 after buying an additional 536,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,442,000 after buying an additional 330,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $10,004,000.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $41.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 59.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

