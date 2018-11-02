PC Connection (CNXN) Issues Earnings Results

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $658.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.10 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.
Shares of CNXN traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.15. 2,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,423. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $856.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, Director David Beffa-Negrini sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $242,264.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $82,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,880.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CNXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PC Connection has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
