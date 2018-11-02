PC Connection (CNXN) Issues Earnings Results

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $658.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.10 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of CNXN traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.15. 2,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,423. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $856.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Get PC Connection alerts:

In related news, Director David Beffa-Negrini sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $242,264.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $82,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,880.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PC Connection by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PC Connection by 135.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in PC Connection by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PC Connection has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.