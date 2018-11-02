PBF Logistics (PBFX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

PBFX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PBF Logistics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $932.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $22.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 84,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

