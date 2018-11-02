PayPie Hits One Day Volume of $3,601.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One PayPie token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002489 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, PayPie has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $13.11 million and $3,601.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPie Profile

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

