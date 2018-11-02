Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) EVP Sells $392,566.04 in Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $392,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,859.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PYPL opened at $85.04 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paypal to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,550,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Paypal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 367,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Paypal by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 141,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

