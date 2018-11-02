Paycom Software (PAYC) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paycom Software to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.65.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $164.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 42.67% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.53, for a total value of $627,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $280,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,855,816. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,728,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,070,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,664,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 376,233 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,279,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

