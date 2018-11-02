Paycom Software (PAYC) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.
PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paycom Software to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.65.
Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $164.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other Paycom Software news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.53, for a total value of $627,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $280,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,855,816. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,728,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,070,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,664,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 376,233 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,279,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
