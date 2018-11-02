Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pattern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.26. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 889.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,736,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,182,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

