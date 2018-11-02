Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $886,000 Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

NYSE:MO opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.67%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

