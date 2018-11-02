Parsley Energy (PE) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Williams Capital Analysts

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) has been assigned a $38.00 price target by equities research analysts at Williams Capital in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Williams Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.69.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.55. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Hemang Desai acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,125.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 250,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 663,978 shares in the company, valued at $20,078,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,763,328 shares of company stock worth $78,318,180. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 487.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth $163,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth $212,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the first quarter worth $258,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.