Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $20.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd accounts for about 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $20,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the second quarter worth $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 96.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the second quarter worth $157,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

