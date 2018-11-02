Parker-Hannifin (PH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.10-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.42. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.10-11.70 EPS.

PH traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.65. 2,254,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,460. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Parker-Hannifin from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.06.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $420,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total value of $283,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,465.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

