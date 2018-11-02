Paringa Resources (PNGZF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Paringa Resources Ltd. is involved in the exploration and development of resource projects. It primarily explores for coal. The company’s principal project consists of Poplar Grove Mine, the Cypress Mine and the Buck Creek coal mining complex primarily in the Illinois coal basin in western Kentucky. Paringa Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. “

Get Paringa Resources alerts:

PNGZF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Paringa Resources has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects. The company holds interests in the Buck Creek coal mines complex, which include the Poplar Grove Mine and the Cypress Mine located in the Illinois coal basin in western Kentucky.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paringa Resources (PNGZF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paringa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paringa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.