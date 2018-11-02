Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 22,319 Shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,319 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,275,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 370,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after buying an additional 52,157 shares during the last quarter.

VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a 52 week low of $1,400.00 and a 52 week high of $1,606.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

