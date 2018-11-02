Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,297,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,200,271,000 after buying an additional 185,745 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 778,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $217,413,000 after buying an additional 137,302 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $168,863,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $153,318,000 after buying an additional 377,283 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Illumina by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 512,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,167,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.61, for a total transaction of $776,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.58, for a total transaction of $1,024,914.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,735,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,183 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,041 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $328.97 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.83 and a 52 week high of $372.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.94.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

