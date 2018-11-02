Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Papa John’s Int’l has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Papa John’s Int’l has a payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.44. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $407.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.30 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 4.54%. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Bank of America raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Stephens cut their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

About Papa John's Int'l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

