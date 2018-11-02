Pampa Energia (PAM) Trading 6% Higher

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $35.10. 528,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 444,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.
A number of research analysts have commented on PAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on Pampa Energia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. HSBC started coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pampa Energia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.11.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 134,092 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 665,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,603,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 288,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 421,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 159,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.
Pampa Energia Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
