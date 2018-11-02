Pampa Energia (PAM) Trading 6% Higher

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $35.10. 528,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 444,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on Pampa Energia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. HSBC started coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pampa Energia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $882.57 million for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energia S.A. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 134,092 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 665,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,603,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 288,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 421,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 159,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

