Palladium Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,570,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,209,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,121,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,667,910,000 after acquiring an additional 858,755 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,582.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,326,000 after acquiring an additional 235,505 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 70.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 506,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,784,000 after acquiring an additional 208,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.81, for a total value of $707,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total transaction of $945,958.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,272. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.94.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $229.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $245.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

