Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Packaging Corp Of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.91.

Shares of PKG traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,481. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $131.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,488,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,741,000 after acquiring an additional 872,739 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 344,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 283,016 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,588,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,565,000 after acquiring an additional 253,520 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,598,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

