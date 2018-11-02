Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 362.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th.

Shares of Pacific Ethanol stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.87. Pacific Ethanol has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $370.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.30 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEIX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the second quarter valued at $1,606,000. Candlewood Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 42.5% in the second quarter. Candlewood Investment Group LP now owns 1,680,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 501,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,344,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 274,844 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the second quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the second quarter valued at $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

