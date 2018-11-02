Owens & Minor (OMI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on Owens & Minor and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.60.

Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.86. 4,874,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $185,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,325.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoff Taylor Marlatt sold 8,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $131,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,516 shares of company stock valued at $513,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

