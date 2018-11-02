Owens & Minor (OMI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens & Minor updated its FY18 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS.

Shares of OMI opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

In related news, SVP Geoff Taylor Marlatt sold 8,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $131,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $185,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,325.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,516 shares of company stock valued at $513,288 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.60.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

