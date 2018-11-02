Owens & Minor (OMI) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) received a $9.00 price objective from equities researchers at Leerink Swann in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

OMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.60.

OMI opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $185,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,325.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,944 shares in the company, valued at $521,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,516 shares of company stock worth $513,288 over the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 74.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 224,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 410.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 44,923 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1,161.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 348,401 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Owens & Minor by 65.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 71,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Owens & Minor by 258.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

