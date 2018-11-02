OTR Global Upgrades Kohl’s (KSS) to Positive

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.
Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, EVP Ratnakar Lavu sold 12,205 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 21,584 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $1,764,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,788 shares of company stock worth $6,104,331 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kohl’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,407,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,411,000 after acquiring an additional 129,277 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,665,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,323,000 after acquiring an additional 414,431 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,786,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,073 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,690,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after acquiring an additional 572,700 shares during the last quarter.
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
