OTR Global Upgrades Kohl’s (KSS) to Positive

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ratnakar Lavu sold 12,205 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 21,584 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $1,764,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,788 shares of company stock worth $6,104,331 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kohl’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,407,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,411,000 after acquiring an additional 129,277 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,665,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,323,000 after acquiring an additional 414,431 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,786,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,073 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,690,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after acquiring an additional 572,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

