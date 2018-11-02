Oshkosh (OSK) Shares Up 21.4% on Earnings Beat

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)’s share price shot up 21.4% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $68.53 and last traded at $68.16. 2,314,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 759,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.

The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

In other news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,503,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.