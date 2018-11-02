Oshkosh (OSK) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.85-8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.03 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.50-7.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.67. 127,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,568. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In other news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $3,393,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,503,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

