Orion Group (ORN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 1.81%.

ORN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 170,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $150.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CFO Christopher James Dealmeida sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $56,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 4,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $37,216.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,292 shares in the company, valued at $268,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,669 shares of company stock worth $206,161. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Orion Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $10.00 target price on Orion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

