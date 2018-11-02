Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

OEC opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.83. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.14 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 132.30% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,261,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 957,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 23.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,538,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,172,000 after acquiring an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 25.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,305,000 after acquiring an additional 679,719 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,133,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 793,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

