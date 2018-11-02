Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 24.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,531,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 20.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 105.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.99.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

