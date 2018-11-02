Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 441 Shares of Lear Co. (LEA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Lear worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,584,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lear by 1,004.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 731,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after buying an additional 665,403 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Lear by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 924,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,785,000 after buying an additional 366,915 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lear by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,368,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,274,000 after buying an additional 366,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $138.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.34. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 28.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

