Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 997,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $43,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 9,001,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $396,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,400 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nomura set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $185,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,227.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,248,965 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $48.59 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

