Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Graco (GGG)

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a research note published on Monday. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GGG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

GGG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.75. 14,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,087. Graco has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $415.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.62 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 42.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 37.06%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 32,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $1,506,978.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,691.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 97,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $4,592,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,233.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 727.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

