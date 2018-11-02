Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 488.2% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $828,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,015.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

