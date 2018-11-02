Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 32,116 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 32,116 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $80.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

