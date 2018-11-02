Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Aetna Inc (AET)

Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Aetna in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aetna’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

Get Aetna alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AET. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.17.

Shares of AET opened at $200.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Aetna has a twelve month low of $166.88 and a twelve month high of $206.66.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aetna by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aetna by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aetna by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,013,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Aetna by 1,696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aetna by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.