Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,389 Shares of Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,389 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $174,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.89 million. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

