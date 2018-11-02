Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (OMED) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of OMED traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 162,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,507. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

