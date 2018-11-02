ON Semiconductor (ON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James downgraded ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a sector weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.70.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. 497,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,337,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $26,028.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,574.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,494 shares of company stock valued at $768,883. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,682,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,493,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,320,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,421,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,557,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 810,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.