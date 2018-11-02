Olin (OLN) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Nomura from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Olin to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Olin to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). Olin had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Olin will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,259,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,287.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Olin by 7.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $222,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Olin by 39.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 811,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $9,141,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.