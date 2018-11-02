Oleeo Plc (OLEE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50

Oleeo Plc (LON:OLEE) declared a dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

OLEE remained flat at $GBX 225 ($2.94) during midday trading on Friday.

Oleeo Company Profile

Oleeo Plc provides Internet based recruitment software for the tracking and selection of applicants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers CRM, event management, ATS, interview management, program management, and talent mobility solutions. The company was formerly known as World Careers Network plc and changed its name to Oleeo Plc in June 2018.

