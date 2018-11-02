Oleeo Plc (OLEE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50

Oleeo Plc (LON:OLEE) declared a dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
OLEE remained flat at $GBX 225 ($2.94) during midday trading on Friday.
Oleeo Company Profile
Further Reading: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Oleeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oleeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.