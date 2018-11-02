Old Republic International (ORI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $25.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

NYSE ORI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.72. 1,384,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.20. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $217,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,787 shares in the company, valued at $589,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,797,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,126,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,669 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,557,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,202,000 after purchasing an additional 161,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,323,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,262,000 after purchasing an additional 271,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

