OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,349 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,304,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,169,000 after acquiring an additional 235,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 18.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $21,724,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In related news, major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $493,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,971 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

PAHC stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.91. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.27 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

