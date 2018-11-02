Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Get Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) alerts:

NASDAQ OLBK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.30. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 20.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark A. Semanie bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $57,050.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,446 shares of company stock valued at $41,714 and sold 55,033 shares valued at $1,881,565. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 56.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 156,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.